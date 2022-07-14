Sambalpur University Question Paper Leaks, Plus 3 Exam Cancelled

By WCE 7
sambalpur university question paper leak

Sambalpur: The Sambalpur University authorities on Thursday canceled the Plus 3 third-year Education (Hons) examination after the question paper allegedly leaked. The same went viral on social media.

Reportedly, the university authorities have confirmed that the question paper of the educational institution matched the one that went over social media.

They have said that they have initiated a probe into the matter to ascertain further details regarding the alleged leak of the question paper. Strict action will be taken against the culprit involved in this matter.

The authorities have further added that a new date will be soon given for the cancelled examination subject.

You might also like
State

COVID updates: Bhubaneswar reports 280 new cases while 73 more positive cases…

State

Odisha Govt asks collectors to intensify vaccine drive for 18-59 age group

State

479 more patients recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha

State

Couple dies of snakebite in Nuapada district of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.