Sambalpur University Question Paper Leaks, Plus 3 Exam Cancelled

Sambalpur: The Sambalpur University authorities on Thursday canceled the Plus 3 third-year Education (Hons) examination after the question paper allegedly leaked. The same went viral on social media.

Reportedly, the university authorities have confirmed that the question paper of the educational institution matched the one that went over social media.

They have said that they have initiated a probe into the matter to ascertain further details regarding the alleged leak of the question paper. Strict action will be taken against the culprit involved in this matter.

The authorities have further added that a new date will be soon given for the cancelled examination subject.