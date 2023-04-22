Sambalpur: Suspension of internet services extended by another 12 hours

Sambalpur: Internet services suspension in Sambalpur has been extended by another 12 hours. Accordingly, the suspension will be in force till 6 am of tomorrow, that is 23 April, 2023.

While situation is improving in Sambalpur, the district administration has kept strict vigil on the situation so that no awkward incident takes place.

The Home Department of Government of Odisha released a notification in this regard that reads that the internet services prohibition was extended. Accordingly, use and access of internet and data services including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites have been prohibited in Sambalpur district under the provision of Section 5 (2) of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

These platforms have been restricted – WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and other social media services of all mobile service providers. Also, broadband dialup systems and any other such means or modes of transmission have also been prohibited.

It is to be noted that night curfew has been clamped while suspension of internet services have been enforced in Sambalpur following law and order situation that erupted on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.