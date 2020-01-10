fake

Sambalpur SP’s Fake Facebook id detected, Minor Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: A fake Facebook id of the SP of Sambalpur has been detected, a minor has been arrested in this connection.

The incident came to light as the minor demanded a laptop from a businessman through the fake id of the SP. The businessman reported this incident to the local police who in turn arrested the said minor.

This is not an isolated incident for the accused minor, he has earlier been involved in creating fake ids of the Sambalpur Collector, Narasingha Mishra, Jayanarayan Mishra and Naba Das.

He had already been sent to a reformation home (Juvenile Centre) for the offences. He was released recently and has restarted committing the offences.

The police have arrested him and have seized a Dell laptop, Infinix mobile and a sim card from him.

 

