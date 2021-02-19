Sambalpur Records 11 Positives As Covid Tally In Odisha Rises To 3,36,513

Bhubaneswar: Almost 53 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Friday. The tally rose to 3,36,513.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

District Wise Cases: 

1. Balasore: 1
2. Bargarh: 4
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Balangir: 1
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 3

7. Jajpur: 4
8. Jharsuguda: 5
9. Kalahandi: 1
10. Khurda: 3
11. Koraput: 3
12. Nuapada: 3
13. Puri: 2
14. Rayagada: 1
15. Sambalpur: 11
16. Sonepur: 1
17. Sundargarh: 7

