Sambalpur police busts Hanuman coin racket; 3 arrested

Sambalpur: The Sambalpur police has busted a Hanuman coins racket in Charbati area under Rairakhol police limits of the district. The cops has also arrested three in this connection.

The arrested accused were identified as Kartik Mishra of West Bengal, Satyaranjan Jena of Tamando area in Bhubaneswar and Sachindra Patel of Sanakrpasha of Sundargarh district.

According to sources, the police team intercepted a sedan near Charbati on Wednesday evening and found the Hanuman coins inside the vehicle. The cops tried to nab all the person involved in this, the team was able to arrest three while some other managed to escape from the spot.

Speaking to media Rairakhol SDPO Prashant Meher told, “a police team intercepted a sedan near Charbati on Wednesday evening and found the Hanuman coins inside the vehicle. While three were nabbed, some of the accused managed to escape.”

Further investigation is underway. Detailed reports awaited.