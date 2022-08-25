Sambalpur: Jr Clerk of Joint Labour Commissioner’ office in vigilance net

Sambalpur: Tightening the noose around the neck of the corrupt officials Odisha Vigilance on Thursday apprehended the Junior Clerk; office of Joint Labor Commissioner in Sambalpur while he was accepting bribe of Rs 20,000.

The accused has been identified as Bhagirathi Kharsel.

As per reports, today Bhagirathi Kharsel, Junior Clerk, office of Joint Labor Commissioner, Sambalpur was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.20,000/- from a labor contractor for issue of license for 55 laborers with validity for 1 year.

The complainant (labor contractor) approached the Vigilance Authority, following which accused Kharsel was trapped while taking bribe from the complainant.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 25.08.2022, wherein the accused Bhagirathi Kharsel was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance in his office room while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.20,000.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Kharsel and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash as well as pant pocket wash of Kharsel gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the Govt. quarter of Kharsel near Zilla School Chowk, Sambalpur and house at native village Jharghati under Sason Police station in Sambalpur district.

Accused Bhagirathi Kharsel has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance P.S. Case No.30 dated 25.08.2022 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.

In another case, Ex-Deputy Divisional Manager of Odisha Forest Development Corporation Ltd, Kalunga Saw Mill in Rourkela was convicted in Vigilance trap case.

As per reports, Purna Chandra Sha, Ex-Deputy Divisional Manager (Retired), Odisha Forest Development Corporation Ltd., Kalunga Saw Mill, Rourkela who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Sambalpur Vigilance P.S. Case No.03 dtd.15.01.2002 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification of Rs.400/- (Rupees Four Hundred) from the complainant in order to issue T.T. Permit in respect of purchase of Teak wood was convicted by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay fine of Rs.5,000/- (Rupees Five Thousand), and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 1988.