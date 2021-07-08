Sambalpur: Hirakud Dam to release first flood water on July 11

Sambalpur: The Hirakud Dam authorities in Sambalpur district of Odisha will release this season’s first floodwater from the dam into the Mahanadi River on 11 July 2021.

The first flood water will be released this year from the dam at 11 am on July 11 by opening sluice gates, informed Additional Chief Engineer of Hirakud Dam.

Due to the release of flood water as the water level in Mahanadi and its tributary rivers will increase, the villagers in low lying areas and the local residents have been warned not to venture into the River.