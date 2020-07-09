Sambalpur: GM University students create deep UV sanitizer cabinet machine

Sambalpur: In the wake of surge in the number of COVID 19 positive cases in Sambalpur, a few students of the Physics and Chemistry Gangadhar Meher University have successfully made the first Deep UV Sanitizer Cabinet Machine.

As reports say, the university is also equipped with a sanitizer tunnel, so that anyone entering the university gets sanitized properly before entering.

By the use of a Deep UV Cabinet machine, all the documents of the university can be sanitized. Both the machines have been manufactured with minimum expense.

It has also been learnt that GMU officials are in talks with VSSUT, Burla, VIMSAR, Sambalpur University and the District Collector office to install such machines at their premises to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district.