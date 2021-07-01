Sambalpur girl Mimansha Rath featured in popular fashion magazine

By WCE 5
Mimansha Rath

Sambalpur: Bringing laurels to the State Mimansha Priyadarshi Rath from Sambalpur of Odisha has lately been featured in the popular magazine Fashion Replica.

During lockdown Mimansha tried doing something good at home. After coming across an advertisement for online modelling she started doing Ramp show at home. Finally she became the Miss Supernova 2020 1st runners up.

Earlier she had become the 1st runners up of the Opera Miss India Online 2021.

Besides modelling, Mimansha is a good student while she also is a good singer.

