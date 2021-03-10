Sambalpur Girl Battles All Hurdles For Her Passion Cricket, Aims To Play For Team India

Sambalpur: It is rightly said, success comes to those who will and dare. Rashmi Nayak of underdeveloped Jhagadatiria village under Bamra block in Sambalpur district of Odisha is an example.

With her dare and will, Rashmi is making Sambalpur proud. She recently represented the Odisha Purple team as an all-rounder at Odisha Cricket League Tournament 2021. Braving all odds of her family’s financial condition and poverty, Rashmi is keen on making it to Team India and represent in International cricket.

She credits her coach Harshat Sahu and Odisha Cricket Association member alias Sambalpur Athletics Association general secretary Dulal Chandra Pradhan for her success.

Born to the late Raj Kumar Nayak, Rashmi is the only daughter of her widowed mother Sabyarani Nayak and has a brother Chandan Nayak. It was her brother who encouraged her to take up cricket.

She was attracted to cricket from her teenage. With no girls to play cricket with, she had to join the boys of her village to play the game. She continued her game and played well during her High School days.

Thanks to her dedication and hard work, she was offered to become a member of the Sambalpur-based Golden Eagle Club in 2016. Since then, there has been no turning back for Rashmi. She has played several matches and showcased her talent.

She is an all-rounder and an expert in batting, bowling and fielding. She was a part of a training session for under 23’ at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium in 2018-19. Later, she performed well during the net practice and represented the Odisha Purple team at the Odisha Cricket League Tournament held in 2020.

Now, her only aim in life is to play for Team India in future.

Impressed with her dedication and talent, MLA Kishore Chandra Naik along with BJD students’ wing president Abhilash Agrawal and Bamra block BJD students’ wing vice-president Harsha Ranjan Rao, visited Rashmi and felicitated her.

The MLA has assured of all necessary help in future to the budding cricketer.