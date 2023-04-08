Sambalpur: Case filed against six job aspirants over fake certificate issue

Sambalpur: The Town Police here registered a case against six job aspirants based on the complaint filed by Postal department superintendent over fake certificate issue.

According to sources, among the many job aspirants, who have applied for the 96 vacancies in Sambalpur Postal Department, six candidates, who applied from different districts, were found to have studied in Hindi Board in Uttar Pradesh. However, they mentioned Odia as a subject in their certificate. This created the suspicion of foul play in the certificate so, the Sambalpur postal department registered a complaint in the town police station against those job aspirants.

On the other hand, the Crime Branch is conducting investigation in Balangir. They have seized the property of Manoj Mishra, the main accused in the Balangir fake certificate case. About one and a half crores worth of property has been seized along with four valuable lands. The Crime Branch has recovered Rs 17 lakh cash and the bank accounts of Manoj and his wife Sathini have been frozen. They are currently looking for clues on the whereabouts of the black money. The Crime has taken the mastermind of the fake certificate case Manoj Mishra along with Alok Udagata, Tribihari Panda and Paras Budek in remand for investigation. The three-day remand period of the four accused has ended. However, there is no information on whether they will be taken on remanded again.

The crime branch is investigating the case in Balangir for more than a week now. Balangir police arrested 19 accused in this incident. The incident came to light after they applied for a job in the postal department with a fake educational certificate.

Also Read: Crime Branch Team Reaches Balangir To Probe Fake Certificate Racket