Sambalpur: Addl Tahasildar of Kuchinda in vigilance net

Sambalpur: The Additional Tahasildar, Kuchinda Tahsil office in Sambalpur district was trapped by Vigilance while she was allegedly accepting bribe of Rs. 1,20,000. Cash money of Rs. 3,03, 610 recovered from her Government quarter and office room at Kuchinda.

As per reports, today Sarada Maharana, ORS (2019 Batch), Additional Tahasildar, Kuchinda Tahasil Office, Dist-Sambalpur was trapped by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.1,20,000/- (Rupees One Lakh Twenty Thousand) from a complainant to reduce the penalty towards release of his seized vehicle.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid today wherein the accused Sarada Maharana was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance in her office chamber at Kuchinda Tahasil office while demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.1,20,000/- from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Maharana and seized in presence of witnesses. Right hand wash of Maharana gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by her.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the Govt. residential quarter of Maharana at Kuchinda, her Father-in-law’s house at Nayapatna, Chandabali, Dist: Bhadrak and parental house at Ambedkarnagar, Ps- Uditanagar, Rourkela.

During searches, cash Rs.3,03,610/- has been recovered from Govt. residential quarter and office room of Maharana at Kuchinda, Sambalpur.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance P.S. Case No.18 dated 06.05.2022 U/s 7 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.