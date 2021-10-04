Sambalpur: 3 of family swept away in Mahanadi

Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, at least three persons of a family were swept away in the strong water current of Mahanadi here in Odisha on Monday.

As per latest reports, two of them have been rescued in critical condition and admitted to hospital while another one is yet to be traced out.

As per reports, a man and his son and daughter of Pension pada were taking bath at the Daleipada ghat of Mahanadi when one person first swept away in the water. Soon, the other two jumped into the water, one after one, to rescue the first victim. However, all of them were swept away.

After being alerted, Police and Fire fighters rushed to the spot. The Fire fighters immediately initiated rescue operation along with help from the locals and rescued 15 year old Md. Aftab from the water in a critical condition. As per latest reports, his father Md Altaf has also been rescued. However, by the time this report was written, the third victim Ruksana Parvina was yet to be rescued.

To fish out the three from even deep water, net had been spread during the operation. Aftab has been admitted to the Dist Head Quarter Hospital.

Further information awaited.