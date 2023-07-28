Sambalpur: 3 men held for gang-raping a woman in Kuchinda

Sambalpur: In a distressing incident, a woman was brutally gang-raped by three men. The horrific incident took place in Gobindpur, Kuchinda.

Reportedly, the victim was waiting for transport on the road when the accused individuals offered her a lift in their Bolero car. Once inside the vehicle, the three men allegedly assaulted her.

Police have arrested the three individuals in connection with the Kuchinda gang rape case. The Bolero car has also been confiscated by the police. Further investigation is underway.