Sambalpur: 26 robbers, 2 receivers arrested for looting water supply pipe

Sambalpur: Police have arrested 26 looters and 2 buyers while probing the loot of 550 water supply pipes from a stockyard at Amlipani village on July 16. Besides, cops seized one Bolero car, three trucks, one pistol, and Rs 40, 000 from their possession.

Posed had started an investigation into the matter after registering a case no (105/2022) under Section 395 of the IPC and 25 of the Arms Act based on the written report of the M. Siddheswaran (51) of Tamilnadu A/p- Sr. Project Manager, KEC- Kaveri.

According to the case brief, the Company KEC International Ltd is executing a Rural Pipe water supply project for Rairakhol constituency in Sambalpur district. They are storing DI and HDPE pipes at Amlipani stockyard located at Jujumura.

On the intervening night of 15th and 16th July 2022, about 25-30 armed miscreants entered the stockyard premises in two trucks and one Mahindra Bolero vehicle. They threatened the security guards, and hydra operator, tied them with ropes and locked them all inside the store room.

The armed miscreants reportedly looted 550 numbers of 100 mm (diameter) DI pipes each length 5.5 meters and fled away. The total cost of stolen pipes will be about 36 lakhs.

The arrested persons have been identified as Raju @ Rajkishore Naik (24), Biju Naik (20), Banty Naik (20), Raja @ Rajesh Kumar Nayak (19), Ranjit Bhoi (20), Hari Dehury (22), Bighneswar Dash (20), Sangram Barik (18), Ramesh Chandra Parida (35), Basudeba Naik (22), Hemanta Prusty (24), Biswabhusan Mahapatra (22), Bikash Kumar Naik (23), Rakesh Mahapatra (21), Sonu @ Dharmananda Sahu (20), Kishor Kumar Prusty (32), DhirendraNaik (20), Bijay Barik (24), Ruchika Bhoi (40), Amulya Naik (20), Purna Chandra Behera (35), Suraj Singh (36), Sanjay Yadav (28), Anirudh Yadav (33), Dilip Ku Pawan (34) and Ramsankarmourya (52).

The two receivers whom cops also arrested during the investigation are Mayank Mittal (36) and Mahip Mittal (40).

The follow articles were seized by the police: