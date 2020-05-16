Sambalpur: Two migrant workers finally decided to remain in quarantine under a tree as they could not avail space in the quarantine centre in the Panchayat. The incident took place in Ghenupali panchayat in this district of Odisha.

As per reports, the two migrant workers had gone to Balasore to be engaged in paddy reaping work. However, after announcement of lockdown the work was stopped and they went jobless.

Accordingly the two workers returned back to their native place in Ghenupali panchayat of Sambalpur district where they were asked to remain in quarantine. However, as they could not get space at the quarantine centre at the panchayat and they did not have proper room in their houses, they stayed in quarantine under a tree. They are in quarantine under the tree for the last four days.