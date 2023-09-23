Sambad bank loan fraud: Statement of three complainants recorded by EOW

Bhubaneswar: The Economics Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Crime Branch on Saturday recorded the statement of three complainants in connection with the alleged Bank loan fraud by Sambad/ Eastern Media Limited (EML) using criminal intimidation, cheating and forgery.

The statements of the three complainants has been recorded under Section 164 of CrPC. Around 24 persons have so far lodged complaints with the EOW in connection with the alleged bank loan fraud by Eastern Media .

The Eastern Media limited (EML) account had received a cash of Rs 10 crores in the year between 2010-2019. As per reports, the EOW has also got evidence of threat and forged documents in the alleged loan fraud scam. The EOW also found multiple salary slips in the name of the complainants. The EOW has also asked ESI and EPF to start an investigation into the loan fraud cases.

Yesterday, a team of EOW conducted searches in the office of Sambad. However Sambad officials/staff did not cooperate in the investigation. Many important files/documents were found missing. The Sambad officials refused to hand over a few suspicious files to EOW team. EOW team also wanted to copy some relevant computer files of accounts and HR sections but they were denied. In this situation the EOW team was forced to seize some Hard Discs.

Further, authorities of Odisha Gramya Bank, Bhubaneswar have initiated a departmental enquiry to look into the allegation of loan fraud by Sambad/Eastern Media Limited.