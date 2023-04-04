Samarth Agarwal murder case: Accused bangs hand, cuts himself

Jharsuguda: Samarth Agrawal abduction and murder case, the main accused Amit Sharma has injured himself in the jail on Tuesday, said reports.

According to reports, the accused injured himself by banging his hand on the bathroom mirror while in police custody.

However, he was immediately taken to the medical center and treated.

Earlier on April 2, 2023 the Jharsuguda police has reportedly identified the third accused in the sensational Samarth Agarwal kidnapping and murder case. The accused has been identified as Ganesh Nayak.

According to sources, police detained Nayak based on the CCTV footage in Burla and interrogated him. Later, he was taken to the Jainjhora river along with two other accused Amit Burma and Dinesh Agarwal for crime scene recreation.

Police recreated the crime scene to know how they kidnapped the victim from Jharsuguda and brought him to Burla, and cremated Samarth’s body at Beden in Bargarh after killing him.

According to police, Amit and Dinesh reached Ganesh’s house at 1R Colon in Burla with Samarth. They kept Samarth at Ganesh’s house and went to a restaurant in Burla to get food. After returning the house they stayed the night there and headed toward Bargarh.