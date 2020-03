Saloons, Parlours and Spas Closed in Odisha due to Coronavirus Scare

Bhubaneswar: Saloons, spas and beauty parlours to be closed in wake of coronavirus scare in Odisha.

This comes as a measure of ‘social distancing’ that is being popularized by the Odisha Government to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Since, 1 meter distance between the customer and service provider is not possible in this sector.

Hence, the spas, beauty parlours and saloons shall remain closed until further notice.