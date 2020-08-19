Bhubaneswar: A sharp shooter arrested by Faridabad police recently said that he had Salman Khan on his radar and had visited the areas near the actors house find a spot to shoot him down.

The accused, Rahul alias Sanga alias Baba alias Sunni (27), hails from Bhiwani and was arrested from Uttarakhand on August 15. He is a member sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“During questioning, it has emerged that Rahul had travelled to Mumbai in January to conduct a recce for the murder of Salman Khan. He went to the actor’s house in Bandra for the purpose and stayed in the area for two days,” said Rajesh Duggal, DCP (Headquarters).

According to police, the sharpshooter had already conducted a recce in Mumbai on Bishnoi’s directions earlier this year.