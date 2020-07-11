Cuttack: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Prasanta Kumar Behera from Salipur constituency in Odisha’s Cuttack district has defeated COVID-19 on Saturday. He was discharged after his test reports came back negative for Covid-19, hospital sources said.

The 44-year-old MLA was admitted to Ashwini COVID Hospital here after he was tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Behera’s Personal Security Officer (PSO) and driver have also tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to the same COVID hospital in the city.

Earlier in the day, Chief minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Behera and Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak and enquired about their health.