Salepur loot and murder: Man’s grandson admits to crime

Salepur: The horrifying incident where a man was murdered and his wife injured is being slowly solved. Police has now gotten confession from the victim’s grandson that he was the one who had orchestrated the entire incident.

Police had started doubting the the deceasd, Hrushikesh Muduli’s grandson Om Prakash Muduli after the initial investigation when the clues started pointing towards him.

He was then taken to an undisclosed location and interrogated, following which he allegedly confessed to the police about his crimes.

Police is expected to take Om Prakash to the place of incident and investigate further regarding the matter.

A group of miscreants forcefully entered a house to loot it and attacked the owners. The miscreants had entered the house all of a sudden very late at night. The husband Hrushikesh succumbed to the injuries he sustained while his wife Kanaklata was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.