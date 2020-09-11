Salary of these government employees hiked as per 7th Pay Commission; Know more

Amid Corona crisis, Telangana government has passed an order to increase the salary of teachers in government teaching hospitals across the state. This demand, long overdue, has been met after four and a half years.

The government’s decision comes at a time when doctors at Gandhi Hospital threatened to go on strike on the issue and also agitated for a few days two months ago. With the new order, the salaries of 2,866 faculty members in all teaching hospitals will increase from 24% to 44%.

On this decision of the State Government, Dr. Srinivas ji, President, Resident Doctors Association said that ‘We are welcoming the decision of the State Government. This will encourage many new pass outs who will be ready to serve as faculty.’

According to the order issued on Wednesday, the revised salary will be paid in cash from September 2020, payable in October 2020. Orders regarding the payment of salaries in the UGC Revised Pay Scale 2016 will be issued separately, although this came as a disappointment to many.

The salary of Assistant Professors will increase from Rs 67,000 to Rs 90,000 (34% increase), for Associate Professor it will increase from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,00,000 (24% increase) and for Professor, it will increase from Rs 1,25,000 to Rs 1, 80,000 (44% increase).

It is noteworthy that due to the Corona crisis, in many states, the salary or dearness allowance of the employees has been cut. The government treasury has been adversely affected since Corona and the lockdown.