Salary of outsourcing employees hiked by 25 percent in Odisha, maternity leave implemented

Bhubaneswar: The Salary of outsourcing employees has been hiked by 25 percent in Odisha, maternity leave has been allowed, said reports on Thursday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced several measures for outsourcing employees working in various government departments through Service Provider Agency. These include the announcement of 25 percent increase in remuneration of the employees along with experience based remuneration, grievance redressal system and timely gratuity.

It is worth noting that these Outsourcing employees met 5T Chairman Karthik Pandian regarding their various problems. Accordingly, the State Government has taken the following decision:

1. Their monthly salary has been increased by 25 percent.

2. Arrangements have been made to ensure that they get their salary at the end of the month and on time.

3. The Chief Minister has announced the formation of Odisha State Outsourcing Employees OMBUDSMAN to resolve various disputes between outsourcing employees and Service Provider Agencies.

4. Workers with experience will be paid more. More than one thousand rupees per month for every five years of experience.

5. Female employees can take maternity leave for up to 120 days until the birth of their first two children.

6. There will be nodal officers in each department for hearing the complaints of the outsourcing employees and Service Provider Agencies.

7. A Software Application will be developed through GA&PG Department, CMGI to simplify their complaint submission. In which both employees and agencies can submit their grievances.

8. Outsourcing employees who are currently receiving increased wages will be protected under the new system.

All departments will make supplementary agreements with Service Providing Agencies to manage all these systems in an orderly manner.