Salary of MLAs in Odisha likely to be increased

There is a likelihood of a salary hike for Odisha MLAs (Member of Legislative Assembly) said reports on Wednesday. 

Bhubaneswar: There is a likelihood of a salary hike for Odisha MLAs (Member of Legislative Assembly) said reports on Wednesday.

The Odisha Assembly Speaker has asked the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to present bill in this regard in the House.

According to reports, the MLAs of all parties demanded a pay rise in the Odisha Assembly today. The committee headed by Amar Satpathi has already submitted its report. The Speaker asked the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to introduce the bill in the House regarding the increase in the salaries of the MLAs

Detailed report awaited.

