Salary of arts and sports teachers increased to Rs. 10,000

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has increased the monthly salary of arts and sports teachers employed in the higher primary schools of the state from seven thousand to ten thousand rupees.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that they will get their monthly salary of arts and sports teachers for full 12 months instead of 10 months and will provide education in 30 periods instead of 24 monthly periods.

Apart from this, like other government employees, female arts and sports coaches are also entitled to maternity leave where necessary.

It is worth noting that during the visit of 5-T Chairman Mr. Karthik Pandian to the district, they drew the attention of the Chairman regarding their problems.

As many as 4,605 arts teachers will be benefited by this decision of the state government.

It is worth noting that temporary arts and sports teachers have been employed to train children in art and physical education in some of the higher primary schools of the state.