Sala Budha Fame Sambalpuri Actor Atal Bihari Panda No More

By WCE 1

Sambalpur: Veteran Sambalpuri actor and Sala Budha fame Atal Bihari Panda passed away while undergoing treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR),Burla today morning. He was 92.

He was undergoing treatment at the hospital for septicemia past 10 days. He breathed his last at around 3.45 AM today.

Panda is a resident of Binika village in Sonepur district,He is popular for his roles in ‘Sala Budha’ and ‘Aadim Vichar’.

He had bagged the ‘Best Actor Award’ for the film ‘Sala Budha’ at the 25th State Film Awards and ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Best Dialogue Writer’ for ‘Aadim Vichar’ at the 26th State Film Awards.

He has written more than 65 plays both in Odia and Koshali language.

You might also like
Business

Fuel Price Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates

Business

Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates Here

State

Covid 19: Odisha CM directs to pay 3 months advance pension to beneficiaries under…

State

Orissa High Court To Function From June 7 to July 2 While Following Certain…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.