Sambalpur: Veteran Sambalpuri actor and Sala Budha fame Atal Bihari Panda passed away while undergoing treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR),Burla today morning. He was 92.

He was undergoing treatment at the hospital for septicemia past 10 days. He breathed his last at around 3.45 AM today.

Panda is a resident of Binika village in Sonepur district,He is popular for his roles in ‘Sala Budha’ and ‘Aadim Vichar’.

He had bagged the ‘Best Actor Award’ for the film ‘Sala Budha’ at the 25th State Film Awards and ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Best Dialogue Writer’ for ‘Aadim Vichar’ at the 26th State Film Awards.

He has written more than 65 plays both in Odia and Koshali language.