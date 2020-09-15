Teak And Kino Wood Seized During Patrolinng: 3 In Odisha's Gajapati

sal wood seized in odisha Gajapati

Sal wood worth Rs. 60,000 seized in Odisha’s Gajapati: 3 held

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mohana: Tightening the noose around the wood smugglers, a large amount of wood logs were seized from Mohana forest area  in Gajapati district of Odisha on Monday night. The forest department officials arrested three persons in this connection.

As per reports, when the Forest department officials were conducting patrolling yesterday at the zero camp chak near Damadua village they intercepted a truck and seized 12 logs of Sal wood and 8 logs of Indian Kino (Pia-sal) that grossed 54 cubic feet (CFT) in total. The truck bears the registration number OR 07 L 4830.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Prashant Majhi of Paniganda village, Jacob Rout of Mundeipada village and Samuel Rout of Kutuniganda village.

Reportedly, the seized wood logs have been estimated to be of Rs 60,000.

The raid was conducted under the direction of DFO Sangram Keshari Behera and led by Kalpana Naik, Forest Ranger of Mohana range accompanied by forest guards.

The culprits were forwarded to the Court after medical examinations.

