Sailor drowns to death after slipping from boat in Khurda district

Khurda: A sailor drowned to death after slipping from the boat he was sailing in Tangi of Odisha’s Khurda district.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Muna Duhudi, a resident of Samantarayapur under Balugaon police limits of the district.

Reportedly, he went to Chilika Lake as he goes every day. However, his body was fished out by Balugaon fire service personnel. The deceased’s body is sent to the nearby hospital for autopsy.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.