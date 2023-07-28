Sadhu beats another sadhu to death in Puri Ashram

Puri: A sadhu allegedly beat another sadhu to death at Gurukrupa Ashram on Loknath Road under Baseli Sahi police station limits of Odisha’s Puri city on Friday.

Baba Vishnu Das of the ashram allegedly attacked Baba Arjun Das with a wooden club in an intoxicated state over some unknown reason. Arjun, who is said to be a resident of West Bengal, sustained grievous injuries on his head following the attack and died on the spot.

Another inmate of the ashram Baba Dayanidhi reportedly sustained injuries when he tried to pacify the duo. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On being informed, Baseli Sahi police reached the Gurukrupa Ashram and arrested the accused sadhu. However, the reason behind the murder is yet to be known.