Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government: PM Modi

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the sad and untimely demise of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das today.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister said, “Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti.”

Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2023

ଓଡ଼ିଶା ସରକାରଙ୍କ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ନବ କିଶୋର ଦାସଙ୍କ ଦୁର୍ଭାଗ୍ୟଜନକ ଦେହାନ୍ତରେ ଦୁଃଖିତ । ଏହି ଦୁଃଖଦ ମୁହୂର୍ତ୍ତରେ ତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା । ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି । — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2023

Naba Kishore Das who was shot by ASI Gopal Das at Brajarajnagar earlier today succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar.