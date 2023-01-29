State

Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government: PM Modi

By Subadh Nayak 0
Modi condoles Naba Das death

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the sad and untimely demise of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das today.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister said, “Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti.”

Naba Kishore Das who was shot by ASI Gopal Das at Brajarajnagar earlier today succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

