Sacrifice And Service Of COVID Warriors Cannot Be Forgotten: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday once again hailed the healthcare workers (HCWs) of the State saying that their sacrifices and services cannot be forgotten.

Patnaik, while taking the feedback from the healthcare workers about the COVID-19 vaccination drive, said that the New Year 2021 has brought a piece of good news for us all as the vaccination drive has begun from today.

He also expressed his happiness over the beginning of the vaccination drive and saluted the health workers saying that it could begin only because of their sacrifices and services, which they have been doing for the last 10 months and it can never be forgotten.

The Chief Minister also wished good health to all of them. Besides, he also congratulated the scientists for their success in producing the vaccine in record time.

It is worthwhile to mention here that one Biranchi Naik, a cleaning worker of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar received the shot of the Covid-19 vaccine today.