Jajpur: A novel way to fight coronavirus in Jajpur district of Odisha. The Sachetan Nagarik Mancha has taken the help of songs and jingles to make villagers aware of the various dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.

They have covered a number of villages and spread the message of cleaning hand, maintaining social distance and self-isolation.

A girl Barsharani Pradhan, a member Sachetan Nagarik Mancha of has sung self composed numbers and created awareness among villagers.

One of the song goes this way ”hi corona lokanka jibna saha khelana” (Hi Corona Don’t Play With The Life Of People)