Sabyasachi Mishra does it again! Helps poor woman to become self-employed

Bhubaneswar: Ever since the nation-wide lockdown was imposed in March to contain spread of coronavirus, noted Ollywood actor Sabyasachi Mishra has been leaving no stones unturned for helping people from Odisha to reach their homes from the place where they are stranded.

He has been making all sorts of arrangements for the people who approach him for help. Apart from bringing the hundreds of migrant Odia people by vehicles and trains, he also facilitated for some people to fly into Bhubaneswar and then go to their respective native places.

Moreover, he has provided food and ration to hundreds of people whom the Corona crisis had brought to the road.

Sabyasachi Mishra has done it once again.

When one Jyotsna Mohanty of GGP Colony in Bhubaneswar narrated her ordeal she was undergoing to look after her two children due to COVID-19 outbreak, the actor extended his helping hand.

Speaking about Jyotsna, Sabyasachi Mishra said, “She asked for some ration and financial help. But to make them independent, I tried an experiment by providing them a source of income by purchasing mass cooking equipments and raw materials for business as a food canteen.”

“I also provide her Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) for sanitisation and safety. She has started the new business with a positive hope to jump beyond poverty,” he added.

After getting support from Sabyasachi Mishra, Jyotsna named her canteen as “Sabyasachi Canteen.”

The Canteen is now running successfully and other than regular orders, Jyotsna is now donating five meal packets to nearby poor people every day.

You can contact Jyotsna by making her call through 7853034458 to place food order and support her and her children.

“With the success of this module, I am executing more such plans to empower many other poor families,” Sabyasachi Mishra said.