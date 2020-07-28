Bhubaneswar: May it be a co-incidence, but it seems late Odia album queen Deepa Sahu surely will remain in the heart of her lakhs of well wishers, friends and fans for ever.

In an interesting development a newborn child has been named after the late Odia album queen Deepa Sahu. The happening was shared by Odia film actor cum philanthropist on his tweeter handle.

Here is the episode:

A pregnant woman named Sasmita Sahu was having trouble to go to the hospital in Hosur of Tamil Nadu due to ongoing Iockdown in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. After being requested by her family members for help Sabyasachi extended his helping hand and managed to make arrangements to get the lady admitted to the Hospital where she delivered a baby girl.

It is to be noted that Sabyasachi has recently earned huge admiration for helping people who are stranded due to lock down.

Overwhelmed with joy, grateful Sasmita asked the actor to name the new born probably as she felt owed to the actor.

As of now all friends, fans and well wishers of Deepa Sahu including Sabyasachi are sad with her untimely demise yesterday at a tender age of 35. And so Sabyasachi wanted to name the baby as Deepa after name of the late actress.

Coincidentally, as the newborn’s parents’ surname is Sahu, now the baby was named as ‘Deepa Sahu’.

A Good News 😊

2020 is tough but it gives hope as well! pic.twitter.com/2KkPhZmTSB — SABYASACHI MISHRA 🇮🇳 (@sabyaactor) July 27, 2020

Both the mother and daughter are doing fine, also informed the actor in his tweet.

Sabyasachi Mishra has garnered huge commendation for him these days after rescuing a lot of people who were stranded in other states due to lock down that had been put in force in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Now he earned another reason to his credits after this special gesture to immortalize the actress.