Cuttack: The district administration of Cuttack has clamped Sec.144 in and around Dhabaleswar temple since 12 am last night.

Dhabaleswar temple is a famous ‘Shiva Pitha’ situated in Athgarh town of Cuttack district in Odisha.

The curfew (S.144) has been enforced on the main road leading to the temple from Paikapur square to Macheswar square.

This step has been taken keeping in mind the ongoing Covid pandemic and the huge crowd that is expected to gather in the temple on the occasion of the holy month of ‘Kartika’.