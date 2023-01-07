RWS&S Superintending Engineer under Vigilance lens in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Saturday conducted a raid at RWS&S division Superintending Engineer’s residence in Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as Bijayananda Sahoo.

The Vigilance officials conducted a raid at six places in Khordha, Dhenkanal, Angul on the allegeations of possession of disproportionate assets.

5 DSPs, 14 Inspectors and 28 other staffs are conducting the searches on the strength of Search Warrants issued by Special Judge Vigilance Dhenkanal.

Here are the following six places where the raid is being conducted.

1. His triple storyed building at Plot No ME -19, Mohan Das Enclave Aiginia Bhubaneswar Dist-Khurda.

2) His Office chamber at RWS&S Division, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar, Dist-Khurda.

3) His Double Storyed building at Dihadol, PS-Parjanga, Dist-Dhenkanal.

4) House of his Father in law at Pangatira, PS-Parjang, Dist-Dhenkanal.

5) His triple storyed building at Susuda, PS-Town Dist-Angul.

6) Quarter of his son in law located inside Nalco Campus, PS-Nalco Township, Dist.Angul.

More details awaited.