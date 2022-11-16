RWSS Asst Executive Engineer of Udala Sub-Division arrested by Odisha Vigilance in DA case

Bhubaneswar: The RWSS Assistant Executive Engineer of Udala Sub-Division in Mayurbhanj district was arrested by Odisha Vigilance today in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case. Assets amounting Rs 6 crore unearthed during house search.

The accused has been identified as Rabinarayan Panda.

As per reports, today Rabinarayan Panda, the Assistant Executive Engineer, RWS&S Udala Sub-Division, Dist-Mayurbhanj was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar for possession of disproportionate assets, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

In this connection, Vigilance Cell P.S. Case No.8 dated 16.11.2022 has been registered against Panda, his spouse and son U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

During house searches conducted on 14-15.11.2022, the following movable and immovable assets to the tune of Rs.6 Crore were unearthed in the name of Rabinarayan Panda, the Assistant Executive Engineer and his family members;

1) One triple storeyed building having plinth area 4865 Sqft. over plot No.992 KC-01, Kharvel Complex, Aiginia, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar.

2) One 2 BHK Flat No.401 in 4th floor D-Block, “Tower Blue Hill” Apartment at Patrapara, Bhubaneswar.

3) 12 numbers of plots including 5 plots in prime area of Bhubaneswar, 2 plots in Cuttack and 5 plots in Kendrapara.

4) Bank & Insurance deposits worth over Rs.1.20 Crore.

5) Gold approx 2.3 Kg.

6) Cash Rs.28.09 Lakhs (Rs. 25 Lakhs recovered from living room of Soumit Panda (son of Rabi Narayan Panda) and his wife Sagarika Swain (in their presence) in the house of her father located at Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar where they were frequently residing.

7) Transaction of approximately Rs.1 Crore by Soumit. son of Rabinarayan Panda through credit cards issued by different banks such as HDFC, ICICI, Axis and IndusInd Bank.

8) 4 four wheelers (TATA Hexa, TATA Yodha, Mahindra Thar & Maruti Suzuki Ritz) worth over Rs.45 Lakhs.

9) 3 two wheelers worth Rs.2.67 Lakhs.

10) Household articles worth Rs.24 Lakhs.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Rabinarayan Panda were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which he could not account for satisfactorily.

Investigation of the case is in progress.