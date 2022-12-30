Russian tourists’ death: Crime Branch intensifies probe in Rayagada

Rayagada: The Crime Branch teams intensified their probe into the death of Russian tourists Vladimir Bydanov and Antov Pavel in Rayagada.

One of the teams, constituted to go to the spot for inquiry, reportedly visited the Sai International Hotel in Rayagada along with SFSL team. They inspected the place where the dead body of deceased Antov Pavel was lying, verified the entire area thoroughly with the assistance of Scientific team and Photo Bureau.

The details of spot map were drawn indicating all relevant references of the spot. One pair of slipper said to be of deceased Antov Pavel was collected from the spot.

The investigating team assisted by the scientific team searched for evidence from room No 203 where Vladimir Bydanov and Pavel were staying on 21. It collected all the evidence including slippers, latent finger prints from glass and other surfaces.

The team also searched thoroughly for evidence in room No 309 where Antov Pavel was staying alone from the date 22.12.2022 night with the help of Scientific team. The incriminating material like drinking glass, water bottles were collected. The chance finger print found on drinking glass where properly gathered and photographed for further action.

The team also discussed with SDPO Rayagada, IIC Rayagada town PS and E.O. of U.D. Case No 34 and 35 about the evidence gathered by them during their spot visit on the date of incident.

Two Russian nationals were further examined at CID-CB headquarters at Cuttack. Their statements were video recorded through an interpreter.

Further inquiry is underway.