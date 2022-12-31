Russian tourists’ death: Crime Branch completes recording of statements of Russian couple, tourist guide 

Rayagada: The Crime Branch team probing the sensational deaths of Russian tourists Vladimir Bydanov and Antov Pavel in Rayagada, is said to have completed the recording of statements of the Russian couple and tourist guide who had accompanied the deceased foreigners.

According to reports, the investigating agency completed the recording of statements of Russian couple namely Turov Mikhail and Pane Senko Natalia with the assistance of interpreter and tourist guide Jitendra Singh completed with audio-Video recording of the whole process.

One of the Crime Branch teams consisting of four Officers and Forensic experts at Raygada seized the burnt remnants of the deceased persons from the Cremation Ground for forensic examination.

The Crime Branch team also thoroughly checked rooms No 319 and 401 of the Hotel where they were staying and seized some articles.

The team also obtained the list of guests from December 1st to 27th with their corresponding addresses and other details are for verification.

The CID-CB team also obtained the list of hotel staff and they are being examined.

Further investigation into the incident is continuing.