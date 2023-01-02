Russian tourist deaths in Odisha: NHRC seeks ATR within 4 weeks

Rayagada: After the mysterious death of two Russians in Rayagada district of Odisha which has created much of a hype, the National Human Rights Commission NHRC has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR).

The complainant through a newspaper clipping stated that the victim was found dead near a newly-constructed building adjoining the hotel where they stayed.

He is suspected to have died after falling off the terrace of the hotel building. The victim is said to be the friend of the two Russians who were mysteriously found dead in Sai International Hotel in Rayagada.

The NHRC said that the complaint should be transmitted to the SP, Rayagada. The SP should look into the matter and submit an Action Taken Report within four weeks, for the perusal of the Commission.

Further details awaited.