Russian tourist death case: Rayagada SP received NOC from Pavel’s daughter for cremation

Rayagada: Crime branch is investigating the death of Russian billionaire Pavel Antov in a hotel of Rayagada, Odisha. There was a controversy created due to the cremation of his dead body.

According to documents that have been recently uncovered, Pavel’s daughter Anna Antov had provided the power of attorney as well as NOC for completing the last rites. These documents had been received by the Russian consulate in Kolkata and were forwarded to Rayagada SP.

Anna Antov had attached her identity proof and passport along with the NOC. She had clearly mentioned that the documents she had provided were to be considered as no objection certificate for post mortem. Through the power of attorney Russian Consulate General had let the Rayagada police know that they should conduct the last rites of Pavel and make arrangements for his ashes to be sent to Russia.

Rayagada police administration had acted in accordance with these instructions. Pavel’s last rites were duly conducted. It was clearly mentioned in the power of attorney provided by Anna, as well as the letter from Russian Consulate based in Kolkata that Pavel should be cremated.