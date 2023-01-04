Russian engineer’s death in Odisha: post mortem to be done today

Pradip: In a shocking incident, the dead body of another Russian citizen was found on a ship stationed at a prohibited area at the Paradip port. The deceased has been identified as Sergy Milyakov. He was 51 years old at the time of his death. The dead body will be taken for post portem today. In view of this, the body has been taken into police custody from the ship.

Sergy Milyakov was the chief engineer of the ship where he was found. Police has not yet found a definitive reason for his death.

As per reports provided after the initial investigation, he had lost consciousness and collapsed suddenly in his chamber. Keeping this in mind, it is being speculated that the reason for his death might have been a heart attack. The reason can only be confirmed after the post mortem report.

It should be noted that this is Sergy Milyakov is the third Russian national to die in Odisha in a very short span of time. This has fueled rumours of a conspiracy.

The DG of police has said that all the available information is being carefully investigated. If required, the case will be handed over to the crime branch for investigation.