Running truck goes up in flames in Keonjhar, driver escapes
Anandpur: Panic prevailed for a while on National Highway-20 near Shailang overbridge in Keonjhar district last night after a running 12-wheeler truck caught fire.
The incident took place late in the night while the truck laden with iron-ore was en-route to Ghasipura to deliver the consignment and an electric short circuit occurred in the engine.
As a spark erupted from the technical snag caught an LPG gas cylinder kept inside the truck it went up in massive flames and reduced to ashes in a fraction of minutes.
Getting intimation, fire brigade teams from Ghasipura rushed to the spot and doused the flames.
Police have seized the burnt truck after reaching the spot and launched a manhunt to nab the absconding driver.