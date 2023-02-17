Running car catches fire in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur, owner narrowly escapes

Jagatsinghpur: A running car caught fire today in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha. The incident took place in Balipatna in Tirtol area of the district.

As per reports, the owner of the car was himself driving the car. As he observed that smoke is oozing out of the bonnet, he immediately got out of the car. Soon, the vehicle caught fire.

The man is from Berhampur of Ganjam district while he is working in Paradip. After getting information, the fire fighters and the locals extinguished the fire.

The probable reason behind the fire incident is said to be short circuit.