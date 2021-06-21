Rumour of side effect after Covid vaccination leads to hesitancy in Umerkote of Odisha

Nabarangpur: People of Umerkote block in Nabarangpur district in Odisha hesitate to receive the Covid vaccine jabs due to a misconception that they would lose their lives post vaccination.

Reportedly, the people of Umerkote town aged between 18-45 have been anxiously waiting for the availability of Covid vaccines while the district administration are trying to ensure that all the rural people get vaccinated.

However, the rural people have showed a hesitancy towards the vaccination drive in their respective areas claiming that the post vaccine effects such as headache, body ache, fever might lead to their death. As of now, only 40% of the population in Umerkote block have been vaccinated.

It is to be noted that the vaccination program had started in Umerkote block since more than one month.

The Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, Ward members, Committee members, Sarpanch and Panchayat Executive Officers (PEO) have been going door-to-door to make them aware about the importance of Covid vaccination. As a result, the locals move out from their houses and lock the doors which makes it easier for them to hide the from the vaccination.

On the other hand, the doctor of Pujariguda Community Health Centre Abhay Kumar Dey has advised the locals not to believe the rumours and requested them to take the Covid vaccine jabs.