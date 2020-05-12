Nabrangbur: Rumors of the sea drying up has created a major confusion and chaos in Nabrangpur district of Odisha today. People have been seen queuing up in front of shops and stocking up on bags of salt.

This incident has been reported from Raighar and Umerkote blocks in Nabrangpur district. Someone had circulated the rumor that salt will not be available anymore in the markets.

The locals believing this to be true created a huge rush in the markets.Social distancing and lockdown norms imposed due to the COVID19 pandemic outbreak were forgotten completely.

The shop owners tried hard but could not disperse the crowd, they were at their wits end. The administration and police also had a tough time in managing the crowd and dispersing them off.

Chaos was seen in the entire area. People had completely forgotten the COVID19 regulations, they were acting as if there life depended on salt.

The public later on realized that it was a mere rumor. They demanded that the rumormonger should be arrested as soon as possible and appropriate punish should be given to them.