Rugby High Performance Centre to be set up in KISS

Bhubaneswar: A Rugby High Performance Centre is to be set up in the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here. An MoU was signed today in this connection between Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and KISS-KIIT.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the Lok Sabha Bhawan here in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. IRFU president Mahesh Mathai and KISS chief executive officer Dr. Prashanta Kumar Routray executed the MoU.

As per the MoU, KIIT-KISS will provide support to different organisations on Rugby like IRFU and Odisha Rugby Football Association (ORFA) use to do.

Henceforth, logo of KIIT-KISS will be there as the co-sponsorer in the promotional items of IRFU and ORFA during transmission of state level, national and international matches. IRFU and ORFA, which are promoting Rugby since the year 2005, have provided this chance to KIIT-KISS.

ORFA secretary Upendra Mohanty, President Priyadarhi Mishra, KIIT Sports director Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Dy. CEO of KISS Pramod Kumar Patra, Rugby India’s Assistant coach Manas Jena and KISS Deputy Director of Sports Rudrakesh Jena were present on this occasion.