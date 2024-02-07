Ruckus in Odisha Assembly, opposition resorts to breaking mic of speaker

Bhubaneswar: There was a major ruckus in Odisha Assembly on Wednesday said reliable reports in this regard. The opposition resorted to breaking the microphone of the Speaker.

According to reports, there was a major ruckus during the Budget session of the House said reports today. The members created a ruckus in the floor of the well.

Then further it is worth mentioning that the BJP MLA Nauri Nayak climbed up the podium of the Speaker and resorted to breaking the microphone following which the house was adjourned.

The Budget Session of Odisha Assembly began on February 5. The session is scheduled to continue till February 13. The Interim Budget is likely to be presented on February 8.

This will be last Budget session before the Assembly elections that is to be conducted in April-May, 2024. However, the session has started on a stormy note, with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress attacking the ruling government with several issues. Meanwhile, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said they are ready to face the opposition on the floor of the House.

On Sunday, all-party meeting was conducted to conclude the last session of the assembly. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the assembly speaker Pramila Mallik. The speaker sought co-operation from the ruling and opposition parties for smooth conduct of the house proceedings during the Budget session.

The Odisha Assembly started on Monday with the address of the newly appointed Governor of Odisha. Upon his arrival at the Assembly, he was accorded the Guard of Honour. This was his first-ever speech at the Odisha Assembly, said reliable reports.

The following important points were put forward in his speech: