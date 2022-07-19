Ruchika Death Case: Farmers’ Body Calls For 12 Hour ‘Odisha Bandh’ Today

Bhubaneswar: The Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) along with its student wing Navnirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan (NYCS) has called for a 12-hour Odisha Bandh today.

Reportedly, the farmers’ body and student union joined their hands and decided to observe the bandh from 6 am to 6 pm seeking justice for BJB College student Ruchika Mohanty, who allegedly committed suicide.

NNKS convenor Akshaya Kumar has alleged that police were yet to get any clue in the case, even after several days after the girl’s death, and urged the political leaders to extend support to the bandh call by joining the protest. The organizations will hold a peaceful rally in front of the Legislative Assembly today, added reports.

The unions will be protesting in front of every college, starting with highways across the state, including the whole capital city with a view of giving justice to Ruchika and her family.

The organizations have urged the businessmen to down their shutters as part of the protest.

It is pertinent to mention that Ruchika’s body was found hanging inside the hostel room on Saturday. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot. In the handwritten suicide note, the first-year student of Plus Three Arts Stream alleged that she ended her life after being fed up with the harassment meted out at her by three of her senior girl students.